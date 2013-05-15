FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. House panel seeks interviews with five IRS employees
May 15, 2013 / 10:27 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. House panel seeks interviews with five IRS employees

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Congressman Darrell Issa (R-CA), chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, speaks during "The Security Failures of Benghazi" hearing on Capitol Hill, Washington D.C. October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Magana

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A Republican congressman investigating the U.S. Internal Revenue Service’s targeting of conservative groups asked the chief of the IRS on Wednesday to make available five mid-level IRS employees for questioning.

Representative Darrell Issa, chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives Oversight and Government Affairs Committee, wrote a letter to acting IRS Commissioner Steven Miller asking him to make the employees available for interviews.

The May 15 letter was obtained by Reuters.

Reporting by Kim Dixon; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh

