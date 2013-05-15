U.S. House panel seeks interviews with five IRS employees

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A Republican congressman investigating the U.S. Internal Revenue Service’s targeting of conservative groups asked the chief of the IRS on Wednesday to make available five mid-level IRS employees for questioning.
Representative Darrell Issa, chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives Oversight and Government Affairs Committee, wrote a letter to acting IRS Commissioner Steven Miller asking him to make the employees available for interviews.
The May 15 letter was obtained by Reuters.
