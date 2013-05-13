FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tea Party-backed senator calls for resignation of IRS chief
May 13, 2013 / 2:44 PM / 4 years ago

Tea Party-backed senator calls for resignation of IRS chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Senator Marco Rubio of Florida speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor, Maryland March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican Senator Marco Rubio, a favorite of the Tea Party movement, called on Monday for the resignation of acting IRS Commissioner Steven Miller for the agency’s targeting of conservative groups for extra scrutiny.

In a letter to Treasury Secretary Jack Lew, Rubio called on Lew and President Barack Obama to demand Miller’s resignation, saying, it “is clear the IRS cannot operate with even a shred of the American people’s confidence under the current leadership.”

Reporting by Thomas Ferraro; Editing by Vicki Allen

