December 2, 2014 / 6:30 PM / 3 years ago

Obama administration could support short-term tax extender deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew addresses reporters during a joint news conference with Egypt's Finance Minister Hany Dimian at the Egyptian Ministry of Finance in Cairo, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Hassan Ammar/Pool

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Obama administration could support “short-term alternatives” that extend expiring tax breaks if lawmakers don’t find a way to permanently lower business tax credits while also building in protections for middle-class families, a top official said on Tuesday, citing remarks by Treasury Secretary Jack Lew.

Lew made the remarks in a meeting with Democrats in the House of Representatives, an official with the Treasury Department said.

Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Paul Simao

