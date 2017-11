WASHINGTON (Reuters) - House of Representatives Republican leaders and members of the Ways and Means Committee will meet with U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday at the White House, a Republican aide said.

U.S. President Donald Trump departs the Oval Office of the White House for Dallas, in Washington D.C., U.S. October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

The meeting will take place at around 1:30 p.m. (1730 GMT), the aide told Reuters on Wednesday. Congressional Republicans are expected to unveil tax reform legislation this week.