FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. court denies IRS petition to revive tax preparer rules
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money
March 27, 2013 / 10:47 PM / in 5 years

U.S. court denies IRS petition to revive tax preparer rules

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Internal Revenue Service on Wednesday lost a request to prevent the partial shutdown of its tax return preparer regulatory program pending an appeal.

In a one-page ruling, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia said the IRS had “not satisfied the stringent requirements” to overturn a lower-court judge’s injunction against the IRS’s new return preparer regulations.

The IRS had hoped to continue, pending an appeal, requirements for test-taking and continuing education that affect thousands of individuals who prepare tax filings.

An IRS spokesman did not immediately have a comment on Wednesday. The IRS has argued it will cost millions of dollars to stop the program.

No date for oral arguments has been scheduled yet for an appeal in this case.

The rules were part of the IRS’s first attempt to regulate the tax return preparation industry.

A federal judge in February affirmed an earlier injunction to stop the testing and education portion of the IRS’s return preparer regulatory program.

Return preparers who do not have professional licenses still need to register with the IRS.

Reporting by Patrick Temple-West; Editing by Tim Dobbyn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.