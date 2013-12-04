FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Electronic filing by taxpayers hits new high: IRS
#Business News
December 4, 2013 / 9:37 PM / 4 years ago

Electronic filing by taxpayers hits new high: IRS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A 2011 U.S. Individual Income Tax Return form is seen in New York April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A record-setting 122.5 million U.S. tax returns were filed electronically this year, up from 119.6 million last year, said the U.S. Internal Revenue Service on Wednesday.

That level of e-filing accounted for almost 83 percent of total 2013 returns filed, the IRS said in a statement.

For the year through November 22, the number of individual tax filings to the IRS was 147.7 million, down 0.1 percent from a year earlier, the IRS said.

It is the first year-over-year decline since 2010, an IRS spokesman said.

The IRS has distributed 109.3 million tax refunds to individuals this year, down 0.9 percent from last year.

The IRS said 91 percent of all individual tax filings were prepared using tax preparation software.

Reporting by Patrick Temple-West; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh and Jim Loney

