3 months ago
Paul Ryan says confident tax reform will pass in 2017: Axios
#Business News
May 24, 2017 / 1:26 PM / 3 months ago

Paul Ryan says confident tax reform will pass in 2017: Axios

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-WI) speaks during a press briefing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., May 23, 2017.Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republicans will be able to push through tax reform by the end of this year even as they continue to debate whether or not a final plan will include a border adjustment tax, U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan said an interview with Axios news outlet on Wednesday.

Asked if he could envision a scenario where tax reform passes the House of Representative without including a border adjustment tax, Ryan said yes but added that internal negotiations are still ongoing.

Reporting by Susan Heavey

