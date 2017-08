U.S. Speaker of the House Paul Ryan speaks to the press about President Donald Trump, former FBI Director James Comey and Russia investigations after a closed meeting of the Republican leadership of the House of Representatives on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. May 17, 2017.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan said on Thursday he remained confident lawmakers could get tax reform legislation, a top Republican legislative priority, passed this year.

"Our goal, and I am very confident we can meet this goal, is calendar year 2017 for tax reform," Ryan said at a news conference. "And I think we're making good progress."