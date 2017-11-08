FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Business News
November 8, 2017 / 4:46 PM / in an hour

Ryan opens door to later corporate tax rate cut: Fox News

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan on Wednesday left the door open to a possible delay in when Republican’s tax cut plan would lower rates for corporations, following a media report that Senate Republican’s version of the overhaul would push it to 2019.

U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) participates in an onstage interview about tax policy with Thomson Reuters Editor in Chief Stephen Adler in Washington, U.S. October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Asked if Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives would consider such a phase-in, Ryan told Fox News Radio that the House corporate rate cut was immediate and permanent, but that both chambers would work out the difference between their bills.

“This is a long process,” he said, adding that he could not speak to details in the Senate plan.

Reporting by Susan Heavey and Katanga Johnson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
