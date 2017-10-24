FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. House Speaker Ryan seeks tax bill vote by late November
October 24, 2017 / 2:44 PM / Updated 12 hours ago

U.S. House Speaker Ryan seeks tax bill vote by late November

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan on Tuesday said he wants the House of Representatives to pass a Republican tax cut bill by the Nov. 23 Thanksgiving holiday, echoing President Donald Trump’s call to speed up the party’s efforts to get the measure approved before year’s end.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-WI) speaks during a press briefing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. on September 7, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo

Referring to the Thanksgiving holiday in the United States, Ryan told reporters at a news conference, “Our goal is to get it out of the House by then. The Senate’s going to be a little slower on their track.”

Reporting by Richard Cowan; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Will Dunham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
