FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Factbox: In U.S. Senate, Democrats represent highest-tax states
Sections
Featured
U.S. worried AT&T, Time Warner would hike costs for rivals
Business
U.S. worried AT&T, Time Warner would hike costs for rivals
FBI may have lost critical time unlocking shooter's iPhone
TEXAS CHURCH SHOOTING
FBI may have lost critical time unlocking shooter's iPhone
App errors expose data on 180 million phones: security firm
Cyber Risk
App errors expose data on 180 million phones: security firm
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
November 9, 2017 / 5:58 PM / Updated 42 minutes ago

Factbox: In U.S. Senate, Democrats represent highest-tax states

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Proposals from U.S. Republicans to repeal or restrict a popular deduction on federal income tax for state and local tax (SALT) payments would hit Americans in high-tax states. The 10 states with the highest taxes are represented in the Senate by Democrats, and by Vermont’s Bernie Sanders, an independent who votes with Democrats.

Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR) speaks with reporters about the Republican Tax Reform package on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

A Senate tax plan about to be unveiled on Thursday was expected to propose ending the SALT deduction entirely. An earlier House plan would sharply curtail the deduction.

If left unchanged, the Senate plan’s SALT provision would make it harder to attract what could be necessary support for the tax bill from Democratic senators, as it would disproportionately hurt their constituents.

Republicans have a 52-48 majority in the chamber, meaning they can afford to lose only two Republican votes and so could be looking for some Democratic support for passage.

Here are the U.S. states with the highest annual combined state and local income taxes and property taxes, measured as an average per capita, as calculated by the Tax Foundation, a pro-business Washington think tank.

1. New York: $5,208; Chuck Schumer (D), Kirsten Gillibrand (D)

2. Connecticut: $4,935; Richard Blumenthal (D), Chris Murphy (D)

3. New Jersey: $4,404; Cory Booker (D), Bob Menendez (D)

4. Massachusetts: $4,141; Elizabeth Warren (D), Ed Markey (D)

5. Maryland: $3,558; Chris Van Hollen (D), Ben Cardin (D)

6. Vermont: $3,416; Bernie Sanders (I), Patrick Leahy (D)

7. Rhode Island: $3,338; Sheldon Whitehouse (D), Jack Reed (D)

8. Minnesota: $3,186; Al Franken (D), Amy Klobuchar (D)

9. California: $3,137; Kamala Harris (D), Dianne Feinstein (D)

10. Oregon $3,024; Ron Wyden (D), Jeff Merkley (D)

Reporting by Damon Darlin; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh and Frances Kerry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.