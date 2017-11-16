FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Republican senator: Tax plan needs more relief for pass-through businesses
Sections
Featured
Volkswagen earmarks $11.8 billion for China electric car push
Business
Volkswagen earmarks $11.8 billion for China electric car push
Da Vinci portrait of Christ sells for record $450.3 million
Life
Da Vinci portrait of Christ sells for record $450.3 million
Zimbabwe's Mugabe resisting army pressure to quit
World
Zimbabwe's Mugabe resisting army pressure to quit
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
November 16, 2017 / 1:10 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Republican senator: Tax plan needs more relief for pass-through businesses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A Republican senator who has publicly opposed the current draft of the Senate tax reform plan said on Thursday he wants to see more tax relief for pass-through businesses, like partnerships, because he sees them as the source of U.S. economic growth.

“I want more of the tax relief on the business side to flow to pass-through industries because I really do believe they are the true engine of economic growth and job creation,” Senator Ron Johnson told CNN, but gave no details about specific fixes.

Johnson later told CNBC that despite his opposition to the current draft, he was optimistic Republicans can pass a tax reform plan this year.

Reporting by David Alexander and Susan HeaveyEditing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.