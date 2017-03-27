FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump driving tax-cut 'train' but will consult Congress: White House
#Big Story 12
March 27, 2017 / 6:35 PM / 5 months ago

Trump driving tax-cut 'train' but will consult Congress: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: White House spokesman Sean Spicer answers a question during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S. March 24, 2017.Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Trump administration intends to play a lead role in crafting a tax-cut plan, working in consultation with Congress, in an effort to meet an August target date, the White House said on Monday.

"Obviously, we're driving the train on this... (but) we're going to work with Congress," White House spokesman Sean Spicer told a news briefing.

Spicer said the administration was aiming to meet an August target date for tax reform, but added that the timetable could slip depending on how quickly a consensus could be reached.

Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Eric Walsh

