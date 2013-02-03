FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama: more tax revenue needed to address deficit - CBS
February 3, 2013 / 10:01 PM / 5 years ago

Obama: more tax revenue needed to address deficit - CBS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama addresses a news conference at the White House in Washington, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama said on Sunday more tax revenue would be needed in the coming years to reduce the U.S. deficit but raising tax rates was not a key issue.

“I don’t think the issue right now is raising rates,” Obama said in an interview on CBS.

“There is no doubt we need additional revenue, coupled with smart spending reductions in order to bring down our deficit. And we can do it in a gradual way so that it doesn’t have a huge impact,” he said.

At the beginning of the year Obama pushed through legislation to address the U.S. “fiscal cliff” that raised income tax rates on households making more than $450,000 a year.

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Eric Walsh

