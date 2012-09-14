U.S. Treasury signs agreement with UK on tax compliance

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United Kingdom has become the first country to finalize a tax information sharing pact with the United States as part of a U.S. crackdown on offshore tax evasion.

The agreement inked on Friday and announced by both countries spares UK banks, funds and other financial companies from reporting client information directly to the United States. The UK firms will also avoid withholding taxes they face for not complying with FATCA.

The UK Treasury said the agreement needs to be ratified by Parliament. The U.S. Treasury said that UK draft legislation would be published later this year.

The agreement is part of the U.S. Treasury’s efforts to implement the 2010 Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act, or FATCA. It requires foreign institutions to tell the U.S. Internal Revenue Service about Americans’ offshore accounts worth more than $50,000.

In February, the UK, France, Germany, Italy and Spain, announced negotiations with the United States for government-to-government information sharing deals.