Former California teacher charged with having sex with students

(Reuters) - A former substitute teacher at a Los Angeles-area high school was set to be arraigned on Wednesday on charges of molesting and having sex with several young boys, officials said.

Michelle Yeh, 28, was charged with eight felony counts of unlawful sexual intercourse, oral copulation and lewd acts on two boys under the age of 16, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement.

Yeh, who had become a permanent substitute teacher at San Pedro High School in February, also was charged with misdemeanor counts of child molesting and sexual annoyance in connection with two other boys, prosecutors said.

She was arrested by Los Angeles police last month. Police said she arranged private meetings with one student at the end of the 2015 school year and the boy told police she “sexually abused him” on multiple occasions.

Police said Yeh had worked at several schools in the area and also had an online tutoring profile, increasing the number of minors she potentially had contact with.

Prosecutors said Yeh chased after several of her pupils, buying them gifts, taking one to the Disneyland amusement park in nearby Anaheim, and meeting another at a hotel.

If convicted, Yeh could face up to nine years and eight months in state prison, according to the district attorney’s office.