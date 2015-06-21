FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Freak accident with marble slab kills New Jersey teenager
Sections
Featured
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
The Aftermath of Irma
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
Mexico
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
June 21, 2015 / 8:10 PM / 2 years ago

Freak accident with marble slab kills New Jersey teenager

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A New Jersey teenager died in a freak accident when he became wedged between large slabs of granite and marble outside a countertop store not far from his home, according to local news reports.

The body of the 17-year-old boy, who was identified as Jared Marchiano of Berkeley Township in local media reports, was found early Saturday morning. It appears the teen was trespassing when he somehow was crushed by a slab that was estimated to weigh approximately 650 pounds, the Asbury Park Press reported.

Authorities believe the death was accidental, but are trying to determine what led the teen to the counter store property, the news outlet reported.

Reporting By Carey Gillam; Editing by Nick Zieminski

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.