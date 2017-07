NEW YORK Two major U.S. stock index providers on Tuesday said they plan to consult investors on changes that could result in the reclassification of telecommunication companies in widely used equity benchmarks.

S&P Dow Jones Indices and MSCI Inc (MSCI.N), which together manage the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) industry taxonomy for indexes, said in a joint statement that the changes could include renaming an existing sector or creating a new industry grouping altogether.

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Additional reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Sandra Maler)