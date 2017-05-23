Timeline: S&P Telecommunications index dwindles to four companies

(Reuters) - The S&P 500 Telecommunications Services Index .SPLRCL has shrunk from 14 companies in its heyday in 1996 to just four companies in 2017 after a slew of mergers.

Here is a timeline of the sector's two-decade shrinkage

1996 - An index is born

S&P broke out what were then the biggest U.S. telephone companies into their own sector index with 14 companies

1997

* Bell Atlantic buys Nynex, SBC buys Pacific Telesis

* Frontier Corp joins

* Index ends year with 13 stocks

1998

* WorldCom buys MCI Communications to form MCI WorldCom

* Nextel Communications, Sprint PCS tracking stock join

* Index ends year with 14 stocks

1999

* SBC buys Ameritech, Vodafone buys Airtouch, Global

Crossing buys Frontier Corp

* Global Crossing, Century Telephone join

* Index ends year with 13 stocks

2000

* Qwest Communications buys U.S. West, Bell Atlantic buys

GTE Corp to form Verizon Communications

* Qwest joins

* Index ends year with 12 stocks

2001

* Citizens Communications buys Global Crossing assets

* AT&T Wireless Services, Citizens Communications join

* Index ends year with 13 stocks

2002

* MCI WorldCom leaves S&P 500 amid accounting scandal

* Index ends the year with 12 stocks

2004

* Cingular, a BellSouth/SBC venture, buys AT&T Wireless

* Sprint scraps PCS tracking stock

* Index ends year with 10 stocks

2005

* SBC buys AT&T, renames as AT&T Inc, Sprint buys Nextel

* Index ends year with 8 stocks

2006

* Verizon buys MCI WorldCom, Alltel wired unit and Valor form Windstream, AT&T completes BellSouth purchase

* Embarq Corp joins

* Index ends year with 10 stocks

2007

* Alltel Corp leaves S&P 500 after P/E acquisition

* American Tower joins

* Index ends with 9 stocks

2008

*Citizens Communications becomes Frontier Communications

* Index ends year with 9 stocks

2009

* Century Telephone buys Embarq, renames as CenturyLink

* MetroPCS Communications joins

* Index ends year with 9 stocks

2011

* CenturyLink buys Qwest

* Index ends year with 8 stocks

2012

* American Tower becomes a REIT

* Crown Castle International joins

* Index ends year with 8 stocks

2013

* T-Mobile US buys MetroPCS, SoftBank buys Sprint stake

* Sprint, MetroPCS leave S&P 500

* Index ends year with 6 stocks

2014

* Crown Castle becomes a REIT, Level 3 Communications joins

* Index ends with 6 stocks

2015

* Windstream leaves S&P 500

* Index ends with 5 stocks

2017

* Frontire Commmunications leaves.

* Index has 4 companies: AT&T Inc, Verizon Communications,

CenturyLink and Level 3

* Shrinks to 3 if CenturyLink completes Level 3 deal