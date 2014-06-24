Las Vegas man gets prison time for reality TV shooting incident

LAS VEGAS (Reuters) - A Las Vegas man involved in a 2011 shooting incident with the crew of reality TV show “Repo Games” was sentenced on Tuesday to 90 days in prison and five years of probation, his lawyer said.

Carlos Enrique Barron, a 43-year-old former public school teacher, was found guilty by a jury in January of burglary, carrying a concealed weapon, assault with a deadly weapon and discharging a weapon where persons might be in danger.

But Barron, who was fired from his teaching job after the incident, was cleared of other charges including attempted murder and attempted battery with a deadly weapon.

Barron’s attorney, Richard W. Tannery, said his client had been sleeping in his home when he was awakened to the sound of a car alarm and left his house with a handgun to investigate.

He found that the crew of “Repo Wars,” a show that lets debtors play games for a chance to keep their repossessed vehicles, had parked a security van in front of his driveway, the lawyer said.

When Barron confronted the crew and asked that the van be moved, he felt threatened and fired his gun into the air, according to Tannery.

“A big guy had him backed up to his garage, and he fired a warning shot to tell them not to do that,” Tannery said. “He fired a shot in the air and they scattered.”

A police report from the incident states that Barron fired three shots, brandished his gun at the crew members and slapped one member of the security team. According to Tannery’s office, the gun Barron used was never found.