Boy aged 11 charged with homicide in Nashville
#U.S.
March 8, 2015 / 12:50 AM / 3 years ago

Boy aged 11 charged with homicide in Nashville

Tim Ghianni

1 Min Read

NASHVILLE (Reuters) - An 11-year-old Nashville boy faces homicide charges stemming from the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old friend, officials said on Saturday.

The boy told Metro Nashville detectives he was playing with a gun that he had found when the older boy was shot on Thursday, police said.

The shooting on Friday took place on the front porch of the victim’s home, they said.

The victim ran to a neighbor’s house for help and was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he died, police said.

The younger boy fled the scene of the shooting but was found and apprehended, police said.

He was slated to appear in Juvenile Court on Monday.

Police said he was charged with homicide after consultation with the District Attorney’s Office.

(This story corrects to show shooting was on Friday, not Thursday)

Editing by Ellen Wulfhorst and James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
