9 months ago
Bus driver faces charges in deadly Tennessee school bus crash: USA Today
#U.S.
November 22, 2016 / 5:37 AM / 9 months ago

Bus driver faces charges in deadly Tennessee school bus crash: USA Today

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A driver was arrested on Monday over a school bus crash that killed six children and sent nearly two dozen to a hospital with injuries, USA Today reported.

The bus driver, Johnthony Walker, 24, was taken into custody and faces five counts of vehicular homicide, reckless endangerment and reckless driving charges, the newspaper reported.

It was not immediately possible to verify the report independently.

(This story has been refiled to add dropped word "charges" in headline)

Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee; Editing by Paul Tait

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
