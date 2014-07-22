FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thieves steal air conditioners from rural Tennessee churches
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
July 22, 2014 / 8:40 PM / 3 years ago

Thieves steal air conditioners from rural Tennessee churches

Tim Ghianni

2 Min Read

NASHVILLE Tenn. (Reuters) - Thieves have been stealing central air conditioning units from rural Tennessee churches during a scorching summer heat wave, and they’ll face hell fire for eternity if they’re not caught here on earth, a church official said on Tuesday.

“How would you say ‘I stole your air-conditioners’ to Jesus? He’s the almighty,” said Bill Casteel, an elder at Union Grove Church of Christ in Cleveland in southeast Tennessee.

Three units, worth $9,000, were stolen from Casteel’s church, said Bob Gault, spokesman for the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office. Other units worth thousands of dollars each were taken from Cedar Springs Baptist Church and Thompson Springs Baptist Church in the same town.

The units were stolen from the churches between July 13 and July 18, Gault said, adding that thieves generally are looking for scrap metal and copper. He said his office deals with such thefts weekly, but rarely from a church.

The thieves left a single unit at Union Grove Church, enabling that congregation to hold services in the still cooled auditorium, but limiting use of other sections of the building as Tennessee bakes in the low-90s. Casteel figured the unit was probably too heavy.

“They either got scared or their truck was all filled up,” said Casteel.

Reporting by Tim Ghianni; Editing by Mary Wisniewski and Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.