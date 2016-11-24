Sixth child dies as result of deadly Tennessee school bus crash

(Reuters) - Another child has died as a result of a school bus crash earlier this week in Tennessee, police said on Wednesday, raising the total killed to six.
Chattanooga Police announced the death in a brief statement on Twitter, but provided no additional information. Johnthony Walker, 24, has been charged with five counts of vehicular homicide, reckless endangerment and reckless driving. Several other children remained in the hospital as of Wednesday.
