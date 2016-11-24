FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Sixth child dies as result of deadly Tennessee school bus crash
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
#U.S.
November 24, 2016 / 1:20 AM / 9 months ago

Sixth child dies as result of deadly Tennessee school bus crash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A woman escorts three children away from the scene of a school bus crash involving multiple fatalities in Chattanooga, Tennessee, U.S., November 21, 2016. Courtesy of Angela Lewis/Chattanooga Times Free Press via REUTERS

(Reuters) - Another child has died as a result of a school bus crash earlier this week in Tennessee, police said on Wednesday, raising the total killed to six.

Chattanooga Police announced the death in a brief statement on Twitter, but provided no additional information. Johnthony Walker, 24, has been charged with five counts of vehicular homicide, reckless endangerment and reckless driving. Several other children remained in the hospital as of Wednesday.

Reporting by Curtis Skinner in San Francisco; Editing by Leslie Adler

