Sixth child dies as result of deadly Tennessee school bus crash

A woman escorts three children away from the scene of a school bus crash involving multiple fatalities in Chattanooga, Tennessee, U.S., November 21, 2016. Courtesy of Angela Lewis/Chattanooga Times Free Press via REUTERS

(Reuters) - Another child has died as a result of a school bus crash earlier this week in Tennessee, police said on Wednesday, raising the total killed to six.

Chattanooga Police announced the death in a brief statement on Twitter, but provided no additional information. Johnthony Walker, 24, has been charged with five counts of vehicular homicide, reckless endangerment and reckless driving. Several other children remained in the hospital as of Wednesday.