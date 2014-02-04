Kansas cattle company owner, family die in Nashville plane crash

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (Reuters) - The owner of a Kansas cattle company and three members of his family died when the plane he was piloting slammed into the yard of a crowded community center in suburban Nashville, Tennessee, relatives said on Tuesday.

Killed in the Monday evening crash were Glenn Mull, 62, owner of Mull Farms and Feeding Inc in Pawnee Rock, Kansas, his wife, Elaine Mull, 63, their daughter, Amy Harter, 40, and granddaughter, Samantha Harter, 16.

“The tremendous void left in the ashes of the crash will be a stinging reminder in the days to come of the ones taken too soon,” Glenn Mull’s sister, Jeanine Haynes, said on a conference call on Tuesday.

Mull and his family were traveling to Nashville for a cattle industry convention and trade show, the family’s accounting firm said.

He was flying the twin-engine Gulfstream to a general aviation airport on the edge of Nashville. The plane missed its first approach and was preparing for a second when it crashed in Bellevue, Tennessee, about 15 miles from the airport.

Investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board have determined that the impact was about 150 yards long and 50 to 100 yards from a YMCA, NTSB spokesman Eric Weiss said.

Up to 300 people had entered the Bellevue Family YMCA in the two hours before the plane crashed, the YMCA of Middle Tennessee said.

Weiss said NTSB investigators hoped to move the plane wreckage indoors and to complete the on-site part of their investigation in three to five days.