Two dead in Nashville, Tenn. crash that shut down I-40 lanes
#U.S.
March 25, 2015 / 3:45 PM / 2 years ago

Two dead in Nashville, Tenn. crash that shut down I-40 lanes

Tim Ghianni

1 Min Read

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Reuters) - Two people were killed on Wednesday morning in a three-vehicle rollover accident in Nashville which shut down several lanes of Interstate 40 at the start of rush hour, police said.

The accident occurred when a passenger van and another vehicle collided, but investigators are still trying to determine exactly what happened, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

A third vehicle was also involved, when it swerved to avoid the wreck, police said. No one in that vehicle was injured.

Details on other injuries were not immediately available.

All eastbound lanes and some westbound lanes closed as a result of the wreck. Some of the lanes were being reopened as of 10 a.m. local time, police said.

Reporting by Tim Ghianni in Nashvile; Editing by Mary Wisniewski and Lisa Lambert

