Six people killed in two-car crash on Tennessee highway
May 8, 2015 / 4:35 PM / 2 years ago

Six people killed in two-car crash on Tennessee highway

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Six people, including an infant and two other children, died when an sport utility vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic and crashed head-on into a minivan on a Tennessee highway south of Knoxville, authorities said on Friday.

Five people died at the scene and a sixth person died later from injuries in the Thursday night crash, said Dalya Qualls, spokeswoman for the Tennessee Department of Safety. Three other people were injured, authorities said.

Three boys, aged 1, 8 and 13, were among those killed, according to a department report. The infant was in a restraint device that was not being properly used, the report said. The other children were not wearing seat belts, the report said.

The SUV was traveling north on U.S. Highway 411 in Blount County when it crossed into the southbound lanes and hit the minivan, according to the department. There were eight people in the minivan, the report said.

The highway was shut down for about three hours.

Reporting by Fiona Ortiz and Mary Wisniewski in Chicago; Editing by Bill Trott and Will Dunham

