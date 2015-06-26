FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Six people killed in Tennessee traffic accident
June 26, 2015 / 3:40 AM / 2 years ago

Six people killed in Tennessee traffic accident

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Six people died in a multi-car pileup on a Tennessee highway on Thursday, police said.

The Chattanooga Police Department said in a statement online that 15 people and nine vehicles were involved in the crash on the I-75 highway on Thursday evening.

Police said the area north of the crash site would likely be closed into the early morning hours. Pictures of the scene published by local media showed traffic snarled behind the wreckage and that at least one car had burst into flames.

Further information was not immediately available.

Reporting by Curtis Skinner in San Francisco; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

