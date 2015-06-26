Six people killed in Tennessee traffic accident

(Reuters) - Six people died in a multi-car pileup on a Tennessee highway on Thursday, police said.

The Chattanooga Police Department said in a statement online that 15 people and nine vehicles were involved in the crash on the I-75 highway on Thursday evening.

Police said the area north of the crash site would likely be closed into the early morning hours. Pictures of the scene published by local media showed traffic snarled behind the wreckage and that at least one car had burst into flames.

Further information was not immediately available.