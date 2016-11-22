Rescue officials at the scene of a school bus crash involving several fatalities in Chattanooga, Tennessee, U.S., November 21, 2016. Courtesy of Chattanooga Fire Dept/Handout via REUTERS

A woman escorts three children away from the scene of a school bus crash involving multiple fatalities in Chattanooga, Tennessee, U.S., November 21, 2016. Courtesy of Angela Lewis/Chattanooga Times Free Press via REUTERS

A woman escorts three children away from the scene of a school bus crash involving multiple fatalities in Chattanooga, Tennessee, U.S., November 21, 2016. Courtesy of Angela Lewis/Chattanooga Times Free Press via REUTERS

Johnthony Walker, 24, is seen in a booking photo released by the Chattanooga Police after being taken into custody and charged with five counts of vehicular homicide in connection with a school bus crash in Chattanooga, Tennesse November 21, 2016. Chattanooga Police Department/Handout via REUTERS

Rescue officials at the scene of a school bus crash involving several fatalities in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Courtesy of Chattanooga Fire Dept/Handout via REUTERS

The driver of an elementary school bus that crashed in Tennessee, killing five children and sending more than two dozen to the hospital, has been charged with vehicular homicide and reckless driving, police said on Tuesday.

Speed appeared to have contributed to the crash, which left the bright yellow bus mangled and nearly severed in two, Police Chief Fred Fletcher said.

Johnthony Walker, 24, was driving the bus full of students home from Chattanooga's Woodmore Elementary School on Monday when it veered off a road about a mile from the school, flipped onto its side and smashed into a tree and telephone poll, Fletcher said.

Walker was driving on a narrow winding road at well above the posted speed limit of 30 miles per hour when he lost control, according to a police affidavit.

He was taken into custody after the collision, which happened just before 4 p.m. CST (2100 GMT). Walker, who was cooperating with authorities, was charged with five counts of vehicular homicide, reckless endangerment and reckless driving. Fletcher said more charges might be added.

School officials have found no record of complaints against Walker, said Melydia Clewell, spokeswoman for the Hamilton County District Attorney's office. It was not immediately clear how long Walker had a license to operate a school bus.

He is being held on $107,500 bond.

"There are no words to comfort the broken heart of a mother or father," Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke said in a statement. "I pray for families affected by (this) tragedy."

After freeing students trapped inside the vehicle, police officers worked with education officials overnight to identify the children and reunite them with their families.

Five children were killed, police said, amending an earlier death toll of six.

Of the injured students, six were hospitalized in critical condition and 26 sustained less serious injuries, the Chattanooga Times Free Press reported.

The dead included a kindergartner, a first-grader and three fourth-grade students, the newspaper reported, citing Hamilton County Schools Interim Superintendent Kirk Kelly.

"This is something we will never forget as a community," Kelly said on Tuesday, the newspaper reported.

In addition to local investigators, the National Transportation Safety Board said it planned to probe the crash.

(Reporting by Laila Kearney; Editing by Bill Trott)