FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Three dead in Tennessee crash between school buses: reports
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Best of Emmys
Entertainment
Best of Emmys
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
December 2, 2014 / 10:35 PM / 3 years ago

Three dead in Tennessee crash between school buses: reports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - At least three people died, including two children, and at least 20 were injured in a crash on Tuesday in Knoxville, Tennessee, involving two school buses, according to local media reports.

The crash happened on Asheville Highway at 2:50 p.m., a Knoxville Police representative said, but she could not confirm other details.

The deceased adult was a teachers’ aide, the Knoxville News Sentinel reported.

Amanda Johnson, a spokeswoman for Knox County Schools, said that the buses served Chilhowee Intermediate School and Sunnyview Primary School in the eastern Tennessee city.

Twenty children were brought to East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, all with non-life threatening injuries, said spokeswoman Erica Estep.

Three people are at University of Tennessee Medical Center, said hospital spokesman Jim Ragonese. He could not give their conditions or age.

Reporting by Mary Wisniewski in Chicago and Steve Bittenbender in Louisville, Kentucky; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.