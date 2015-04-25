FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tennessee governor signs bill allowing handguns in parks
Sections
Featured
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Breakingviews
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
Aftermath of Irma
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
April 25, 2015 / 12:15 AM / 2 years ago

Tennessee governor signs bill allowing handguns in parks

Tim Ghianni

2 Min Read

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Reuters) - Licensed handgun owners are allowed to carry their weapons in parks throughout Tennessee under a bill signed by Governor Bill Haslam on Friday, even if local governments would like to ban the practice.

Haslam, a Republican, said he had reservations about an early version of the bill, but signed the final measure that made it clear that guns are not allowed at school-related activities taking place in parks.

Nashville Mayor Karl Dean and other local leaders strongly opposed the bill.

“Public safety is always my greatest concern,” Dean had said in a letter to the chairman of a House committee that studied the measure. “Therefore, most simply stated, I believe that allowing guns in Nashville’s parks is a very bad idea.”

Haslam said in a letter to legislative leaders he was concerned local leaders may find it difficult to manage their parks safely and effectively due to events not anticipated in drafting the law, and urged that they work together to assess its impact.

Supporters of the measure had hoped it would be approved before an annual National Rifle Association meeting brought 70,000 people to Nashville earlier in April.

Reporting by Tim Ghianni in Nashville; Editing by David Bailey and Mohammad Zargham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.