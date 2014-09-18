FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Drunken Tennessee man vows to join Islamic State after arrest -police
September 18, 2014

Drunken Tennessee man vows to join Islamic State after arrest -police

Tim Ghianni

2 Min Read

NASHVILLE Tenn. (Reuters) - A Tennessee man charged with drunken driving on Thursday told the police officer who arrested him that he would join the Islamic State militant group and seek revenge, Nashville police said.

“I am going to join ISIS. When I do, you will be the first person I will kill,” suspect Marco Antonio Dominguez, using an acronym for the group, said from the back seat of the Nashville police car that took him to jail, according to a prosecution affidavit.

Dominguez, 24, “had a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage” on his breath and showed other signs of intoxication when he was being questioned prior to his arrest, the affidavit said. He was first questioned by officers after he pulled into a gas station with his car smoking and the windshield smashed in, authorities said.

Police said the man continued to make threats even after he had been taken to jail. He faces charges of driving under the influence, assault, leaving the scene of an accident and others, police said.

Dominguez was being held in the Davidson County Jail in Nashville on a $15,500 bond and was due to appear in court on Friday. The Davidson County public defender’s office said he did not yet have an attorney.

Reporting by Tim Ghianni; Editing by Mary Wisniewski and Will Dunham

The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
