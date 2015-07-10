FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Monkey at Memphis Zoo escapes enclosure, eludes capture
Sections
Featured
Caribbean faces hard road to recovery
Caribbean islands
Caribbean faces hard road to recovery
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
July 10, 2015 / 9:50 AM / 2 years ago

Monkey at Memphis Zoo escapes enclosure, eludes capture

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - A small monkey was on the loose at the Memphis Zoo on Friday hours after escaping its enclosure and making a dash for freedom while the zoo was packed with visitors.

The three-year-old Sulawesi macaque named Zimm scaled the wall of her exhibit on Thursday, got through an opening and then took off running through the garden, zoo officials said.

The zoo was filled with visitors when the monkey escaped, and some saw the 10-pound primate flee, local media reported.

“As we were looking at the primates, lo, and behold, a little monkey ran right in front of us,” zoo visitor Kimberly Cross told WMC-TV. “Five minutes before, my son said, ‘Momma, can they get out?’ I said, ‘No, they can’t get out,’ and I tell you the truth he came right across from us.”

Zoo officials believe Zimm is still on the premises and hiding in a drain pipe.

“While we’re still looking into exactly what happened, rest assured that we have found little Zimm on Zoo property and expect to have her back in her habitat tomorrow all safe and sound. Zookeepers will be with her through the night,” the zoo said on its Facebook page.

Reporting by Victoria Cavaliere in Los Angeles; Editing by Larry King

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.