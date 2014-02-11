Package explodes in Tennessee, one dead, one hurt

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (Reuters) - A package exploded on Monday at a residence in central Tennessee, killing one person and injuring another, emergency officials said.

The package was delivered to a home in Lebanon, about 40 miles east of Nashville, said Jeremy Heidt, a spokesman for the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency.

“When the package was opened, it exploded, and there’s at least one fatality involved,” he said.

One person was injured and airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville. The house was reported on fire, Heidt said.

Mike Knight, a spokesman in Nashville for the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, said ATF and state arson investigators were securing the area.

“Before we can secure it, we need to make sure there are no other explosives at the scene,” he said.