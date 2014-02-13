FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 13, 2014 / 11:45 PM / 4 years ago

Man charged in Tennessee package explosion that killed his in-laws

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NASHVILLE, Tenn (Reuters) - The 49-year-old son-in-law of an elderly couple killed when a package exploded at their Tennessee home was charged with murder on Thursday, authorities said.

Richard Parker was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, Wilson County Sheriff Robert Bryan said.

Jon Setzer, 74, a retired attorney, died as a result of the explosion at his home in Lebanon, Tennessee on Monday. His wife, Marion Setzer, 72, died of her injuries from the explosion on Wednesday night.

Reporting by Tim Ghianni; Editing by Mary Wisniewski

