Man charged in Tennessee package explosion that killed his in-laws

NASHVILLE, Tenn (Reuters) - The 49-year-old son-in-law of an elderly couple killed when a package exploded at their Tennessee home was charged with murder on Thursday, authorities said.

Richard Parker was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, Wilson County Sheriff Robert Bryan said.

Jon Setzer, 74, a retired attorney, died as a result of the explosion at his home in Lebanon, Tennessee on Monday. His wife, Marion Setzer, 72, died of her injuries from the explosion on Wednesday night.