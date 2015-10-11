FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Memphis policeman shot dead, suspect in custody: local media
#U.S.
October 11, 2015 / 11:26 PM / 2 years ago

Memphis policeman shot dead, suspect in custody: local media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - An off-duty Memphis police officer who was an expectant father was shot and killed Sunday afternoon east of the city, police said, and a suspect is in custody.

The officer, Terence Olridge, 31, was shot multiple times at about 1 p.m. and then rushed to a local hospital where he died, Memphis Police spokesman Louis Brownlee said.

Brownlee said that Olridge, who had just marked his first anniversary with the department, was engaged to be married. His fiancee is four months pregnant, Brownlee said.

A male suspect is in custody in connection with the shooting, Brownlee said.

Reporting by Timothy Ghianni in Nashville; and Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee; Editing by Sharon Bernstein and Phil Berlowitz

