Memphis policeman shot dead, suspect in custody: police
October 12, 2015 / 10:25 AM / 2 years ago

Memphis policeman shot dead, suspect in custody: police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Memphis police officer Terence Olridge is seen in an undated picture released by the Memphis, Tennessee, Police Department. Olridge, an off-duty Memphis police officer who was an expectant father, was shot and killed Sunday afternoon east of the city, police said, and a suspect is in custody. REUTERS/Memphis Police Department/Handout via Reuters

(Reuters) - An off-duty Memphis police officer who was an expectant father was shot and killed Sunday afternoon east of the city, police said, and a suspect is in custody.

The officer, Terence Olridge, 31, was shot multiple times at about 1 p.m. and then rushed to a local hospital where he died, Memphis Police spokesman Louis Brownlee said.

Brownlee said that Olridge, who had just marked his first anniversary with the department, was engaged to be married. His fiancee is four months pregnant, Brownlee said.

A male suspect is in custody in connection with the shooting, Brownlee said.

Police released few details about the shooting. But the Commercial Appeal newspaper, citing unnamed sources, said Olridge had been arguing with a neighbor, who then opened fire on him. Olridge was found in the driveway of his own home, the newspaper said.

Reporting by Timothy Ghianni in Nashville; Additional reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee; Editing by Sharon Bernstein and Phil Berlowitz

