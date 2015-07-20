Chattanooga shooting suspect was in Doha, Qatar: government sources

(Reuters) - The suspect in the Chattanooga shooting in which five U.S. servicemen died last week was in Doha, Qatar on at least one occasion during his seven-month trip last year to the Middle East, two government sources told Reuters on Monday.

Investigators are trying to determine why 24-year-old Mohammod Youssuf Abdulazeez, who was shot dead during the attack on Thursday, went to Doha and the significance of his presence in the city, home both to jihadist supporters and a U.S. air base.