FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chattanooga shooting suspect was in Doha, Qatar: government sources
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 20, 2015 / 9:26 PM / 2 years ago

Chattanooga shooting suspect was in Doha, Qatar: government sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The suspect in the Chattanooga shooting in which five U.S. servicemen died last week was in Doha, Qatar on at least one occasion during his seven-month trip last year to the Middle East, two government sources told Reuters on Monday.

Investigators are trying to determine why 24-year-old Mohammod Youssuf Abdulazeez, who was shot dead during the attack on Thursday, went to Doha and the significance of his presence in the city, home both to jihadist supporters and a U.S. air base.

Reporting by Mark Hosenball in Washington, D.C.; Writing by Fiona Ortiz in Chicago; Editing by James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.