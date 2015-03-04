FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Boy, three, shoots 18-month-old brother in Tennessee
Sections
Featured
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
U.S.
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
The day in sports
Pictures
The day in sports
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
March 4, 2015 / 11:59 PM / 3 years ago

Boy, three, shoots 18-month-old brother in Tennessee

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Reuters) - A 3-year-old boy shot his 18-month-old brother in the head in rural Tennessee and investigators are trying to determine how he gained access to the handgun, authorities said.

Coffee County Sheriff Steve Graves said the younger boy was struck by a bullet fired from a .25-caliber pistol on Tuesday and was awake and alert afterward.

The child was hospitalized at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville after the shooting in Coffee County, Tennessee, which is about 75 miles southeast of Nashville. The hospital has not released his condition.

“We’ve still got interviews to determine how the child came about getting the gun,” said Graves, who declined to identify the children. “There’s no doubt the 3-year-old shouldn’t have had access to it.”

Reporting by Tim Ghianni in Nashville, Tennessee; Editing by David Bailey and Mohammad Zargham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.