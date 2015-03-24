Five wounded in shooting near university in Tennessee

(Reuters) - Five people were wounded in a shooting a few blocks away from the campus of a Tennessee university on Monday night, and Clarksville police were still searching for perpetrator.

Officers responded to a report of gunfire in the area near Austin Peay State University around 9 p.m. local time, police spokeswoman Natalie Hall said in a statement.

Two of the wounded were transported via medical helicopter and two were transported by ambulance to hospitals, Hall said. Details on the fifth victim were not immediately available.

Hall said that no suspect was in custody and that detectives were investigating.

University campus police said in a statement on its Facebook account that one of the victims was transported via medical helicopter from the school’s intramural field, the statement said.

“Although there does not appear to be a danger to the university community, please take precautions to ensure your safety,” the statement said.

Further details, including whether the shooting was in any way connected to the school, were not immediately available.