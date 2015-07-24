Pentagon asks that individuals 'not stand guard' at recruiting offices

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Pentagon on Friday asked that “individuals not stand guard” at military recruiting offices following the shooting of five U.S. servicemen in Chattanooga, Tennessee, last week.

“Secretary of Defense Ash Carter is currently reviewing recommendations from the services for making our installations and facilities safer - including our recruiting stations,” the Pentagon said in a statement.

Self-appointed armed guards have been standing watch at some military recruiting offices, according to media reports, since the July 17 shootings at two military facilities in Chattanooga in which four U.S. Marines and a sailor were killed.