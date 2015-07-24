FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#U.S.
July 24, 2015 / 10:53 PM / 2 years ago

Pentagon asks that individuals 'not stand guard' at recruiting offices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Pentagon on Friday asked that “individuals not stand guard” at military recruiting offices following the shooting of five U.S. servicemen in Chattanooga, Tennessee, last week.

“Secretary of Defense Ash Carter is currently reviewing recommendations from the services for making our installations and facilities safer - including our recruiting stations,” the Pentagon said in a statement.

Self-appointed armed guards have been standing watch at some military recruiting offices, according to media reports, since the July 17 shootings at two military facilities in Chattanooga in which four U.S. Marines and a sailor were killed.

Reporting by Sandra Maler; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
