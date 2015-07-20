FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
General jihadist propaganda may have inspired Chattanooga shooter: source
#U.S.
July 20, 2015 / 6:10 PM / 2 years ago

General jihadist propaganda may have inspired Chattanooga shooter: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - General jihadist propaganda on the Internet may have inspired Mohammod Youssuf Abdulazeez, 24, who allegedly killed five servicemen in Tennessee on Thursday before being shot dead himself, a source close to the investigation told Reuters on Monday.

The source, who asked for anonymity when discussing sensitive information, said, however, that a direct link had not been established between Abdulazeez and specific groups such as Islamic State.

The attack is being investigated as an act of terrorism.

Reporting by Mark Hosenball; Writing by Fiona Ortiz in Chicago; Editing by James Dalgleish

