FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Exclusive: Tennessee suspect texted friend link to Koranic verse before attack
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
July 18, 2015 / 5:08 PM / 2 years ago

Exclusive: Tennessee suspect texted friend link to Koranic verse before attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A mugshot of Muhammod Youssuf Abdulazeez from a DUI charge in April in Hamilton County is seen in this handout image provided by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Hamilton County Sheriff's Office/Handout via Reuters

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (Reuters) - The suspected gunman in Thursday’s attack that killed four U.S. marines and a navy officer returned from a trip to Jordan in 2014 angry about conflicts in the Middle East and the reluctance of regional governments and the United States to intervene, a close friend of his told Reuters on Saturday.

Hours before the attack, the suspect, Mohammod Youssuf Abdulazeez, sent a text message to the friend, seen by Reuters, which links to a Koranic verse that includes the text: “Whosoever shows enmity to a friend of Mine, then I have declared war against him.”

Writing by Richard Valdmanis; Editing by Pravin Char

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.