Exclusive: Tennessee suspect texted friend link to Koranic verse before attack

A mugshot of Muhammod Youssuf Abdulazeez from a DUI charge in April in Hamilton County is seen in this handout image provided by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Hamilton County Sheriff's Office/Handout via Reuters

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (Reuters) - The suspected gunman in Thursday’s attack that killed four U.S. marines and a navy officer returned from a trip to Jordan in 2014 angry about conflicts in the Middle East and the reluctance of regional governments and the United States to intervene, a close friend of his told Reuters on Saturday.

Hours before the attack, the suspect, Mohammod Youssuf Abdulazeez, sent a text message to the friend, seen by Reuters, which links to a Koranic verse that includes the text: “Whosoever shows enmity to a friend of Mine, then I have declared war against him.”