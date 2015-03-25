FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Man shoots and kills wife, then himself outside Memphis grocery store
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
Future of Money
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
March 25, 2015 / 4:50 PM / 2 years ago

Man shoots and kills wife, then himself outside Memphis grocery store

Tim Ghianni

2 Min Read

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Reuters) - A man shot and killed his wife outside a Memphis grocery store early on Wednesday morning before killing himself, police said.

The woman, an employee of the Kroger store, had just arrived at work in her car at about 5:40 a.m. local time when her husband drove up in an SUV and rammed it into his wife’s car, said Memphis Police Sergeant Alyssa Macon-Moore.

The woman exited her vehicle through a passenger door, and as she ran, her husband began firing shots, Macon-Moore said. When a police officer arrived at the scene, he found the woman lying on the ground and the man armed with a gun.

As the officer took cover, the suspect pointed a gun at the officer and yelled for the officer to kill him. The man then fatally shot himself, Macon-Moore said.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, while the man was pronounced dead at a local hospital. Police did not provide their names, but they were identified by local media as Chatoya and Rodriguez Hunter.

Tim Brown, president of the Delta Division for Kroger said in a statement that the store is assisting the police, and grief counselors were onsite to help store workers with the “tragic incident.”

Reporting by Tim Ghianni; Editing by Mary Wisniewski, Lisa Lambert and Andrew Hay

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.