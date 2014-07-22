Tennessee man arrested for threatening to kill Obama, others

NASHVILLE Tenn. (Reuters) - A Tennessee man who threatened to kill President Barack Obama and other politicians in expletive-laced voicemails will appear in court this week, officials said on Tuesday.

Jimmie Johnson, 45, of Ardmore in southern Tennessee, left his name and the threats in three voice mail messages with the state’s Office of Homeland Security in Nashville on July 11 and July 12, according to a prosecutors’ affidavit filed in state court.

He also threatened former Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney and his running mate, U.S. Representative Paul Ryan of Wisconsin, according to a affidavit by state prosecutors.

Threats also were made to Tennessee Homeland Security and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents, the affidavit said.

“I’ll come on that [expletive] airport and blow them all up,” is one of the comments, the affidavit said.

Johnson threatened to “light Nashville up” and kill people with an “AK,” apparently referring to the AK-47 assault rifle, the affidavit said.

Johnson admitted to making the calls, the affidavit said.

State troopers arrested Johnson over the weekend, according to Homeland Security spokeswoman Jennifer Donnals. He will appear in court on Thursday on one charge of harassment.

Johnson also faces a 2012 charge for driving under the influence, and is being held on a $25,000 bond for both charges.