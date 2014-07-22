FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tennessee man arrested for threatening to kill Obama, others
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
July 22, 2014 / 7:10 PM / 3 years ago

Tennessee man arrested for threatening to kill Obama, others

Tim Ghianni

2 Min Read

NASHVILLE Tenn. (Reuters) - A Tennessee man who threatened to kill President Barack Obama and other politicians in expletive-laced voicemails will appear in court this week, officials said on Tuesday.

Jimmie Johnson, 45, of Ardmore in southern Tennessee, left his name and the threats in three voice mail messages with the state’s Office of Homeland Security in Nashville on July 11 and July 12, according to a prosecutors’ affidavit filed in state court.

He also threatened former Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney and his running mate, U.S. Representative Paul Ryan of Wisconsin, according to a affidavit by state prosecutors.

Threats also were made to Tennessee Homeland Security and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents, the affidavit said.

“I’ll come on that [expletive] airport and blow them all up,” is one of the comments, the affidavit said.

Johnson threatened to “light Nashville up” and kill people with an “AK,” apparently referring to the AK-47 assault rifle, the affidavit said.

Johnson admitted to making the calls, the affidavit said.

State troopers arrested Johnson over the weekend, according to Homeland Security spokeswoman Jennifer Donnals. He will appear in court on Thursday on one charge of harassment.

Johnson also faces a 2012 charge for driving under the influence, and is being held on a $25,000 bond for both charges.

Reporting by Tim Ghianni; Editing by Mary Wisniewski; editing by Andrew Hay

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.