Kentucky man charged with fatally shooting toddler

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Reuters) - A U.S. soldier from Kentucky has been charged with killing a 2-year-old boy and critically wounding an Army medic in an attack at a house in Clarksville, Tennessee, authorities said on Thursday.

Zackery Alexander, 21, of Hopkinsville, Kentucky, was arrested on Wednesday night and charged with criminal homicide in the fatal shooting of Joseph Bankston and wounding of Brandon Jimenez, 22, Clarksville police said in a statement.

Alexander and Jimenez are both assigned to Fort Campbell, Kentucky, about 11 miles from Clarksville, a town on the border with Tennessee about 40 miles northwest of Nashville, Army officials and police said.

Police have not disclosed a motive for the Oct. 4 shooting or how Alexander, Jimenez and the child were connected. Police said Alexander shot Jimenez several times and then intentionally shot the child.

Jimenez remained in critical condition on Thursday at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Clarksville police spokeswoman Natalie Hall said.

Alexander’s bond was set at $5 million, Hall said.