FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tennessee police looking for Christmas tree thief
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
World
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Oddly Enough
December 17, 2014 / 1:15 AM / 3 years ago

Tennessee police looking for Christmas tree thief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Reuters) - Police in suburban Nashville are looking for a Scrooge who sawed off a live Christmas tree loaded with decorations in a suspected holiday season theft.

All that was left of the 10-foot tree was a tiny stump and a lot of questions as to who made off with heavily adorned tree from the front yard of Karen Wilkes, who told reporters it cost her $600 to have the tree planted about a month ago.

Nothing else was taken from the yard, police said.

“The other trees weren’t decorated,” said Major Don Linzy, chief of detectives for the Sumner County Sheriff’s Department, adding this was one of the most unusual Christmas-time crimes he has seen in his 30-year career.

(Corrects name spelling in reporting credit signoff)

Reporting by Tim Ghianni; Writing by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Eric Walsh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.