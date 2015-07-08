Ex-Vanderbilt football players set for retrial on rape charges

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Reuters) - Two former Vanderbilt University football players will face a retrial later in 2015 on charges that they raped an unconscious female student two years ago, a judge said on Wednesday.

Cory Batey and Brandon Vandenburg were convicted in January by a jury on multiple charges in the June 2013 case, but a judge last month declared a mistrial due to juror misconduct. Prosecutors said they would seek another trial.

Judge Monte Watkins ruled that a juror’s failure to disclose during jury selection that he was a rape victim brought a presumption of bias and declared a mistrial.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin on Nov. 30 for the second trial of Batey and Vandenburg, Watkins said. Their attorneys said in a court hearing on Wednesday they needed time to study new grand jury indictments issued this week.

Watkins told the attorneys to file a request quickly if they want to change the site of the second trial in the case that brought heightened scrutiny of sexual assault on campuses.

Assistant District Attorney General Tom Thurman said he would have preferred a quicker retrial and said the woman who accused the players of rape is prepared to testify again.

In all, four former Vanderbilt football players were each charged with five counts of aggravated rape and two counts of aggravated sexual battery in the case, according to the Davidson County Criminal Court Clerk.

The trial of Jaborian “Tip” McKenzie and Brandon Banks is expected to take place after the retrial of Vandenburg and Batey, prosecutors said. Defense attorneys entered pleas of “not guilty” on Wednesday for McKenzie and Banks.