FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. charges two Virginia men with trying to join Islamic State
Sections
Churches sue FEMA for aid
Harvey Aftermath
Churches sue FEMA for aid
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
January 16, 2016 / 7:42 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. charges two Virginia men with trying to join Islamic State

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Two Virginia men have been charged with terrorism offenses related to attempting to travel to Syria and join the Islamic State, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Saturday.

Joseph Hassan Farrokh, 28, was arrested on Friday at the Richmond International Airport in Virginia as he was trying to board a flight to Chicago, the Justice Department said in a statement.

From there, the statement said, Farrokh planned to travel to Amman, Jordan “with the ultimate destination of Syria.”

The Justice Department added that Farrokh has been charged with “attempting to provide material support and resources to ISIL,” using another name for the Islamic State.

Mahmoud Amin Mohamed Elhassan, 25, was arrested after driving Farrokh to the airport, the Justice Department said.

Reporting by Idrees Ali; Editing by David Gregorio

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.