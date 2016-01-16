U.S. charges two Virginia men with trying to join Islamic State

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Two Virginia men have been charged with terrorism offenses related to attempting to travel to Syria and join the Islamic State, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Saturday.

Joseph Hassan Farrokh, 28, was arrested on Friday at the Richmond International Airport in Virginia as he was trying to board a flight to Chicago, the Justice Department said in a statement.

From there, the statement said, Farrokh planned to travel to Amman, Jordan “with the ultimate destination of Syria.”

The Justice Department added that Farrokh has been charged with “attempting to provide material support and resources to ISIL,” using another name for the Islamic State.

Mahmoud Amin Mohamed Elhassan, 25, was arrested after driving Farrokh to the airport, the Justice Department said.