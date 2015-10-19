FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Maryland police officer accused of biting testicles has left department
October 19, 2015 / 6:15 PM / 2 years ago

Maryland police officer accused of biting testicles has left department

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - An off-duty Maryland police officer charged with biting a man’s testicles during a fight is no longer working for the department, a spokeswoman said on Monday.

Police officer Michael Flaig, 31, of Anne Arundel County, left the department for unspecified reasons on Sept. 25, spokeswoman Jacklyn Davis said, adding that it was a personnel issue.

Flaig was arrested on May 5 after he allegedly bit a man on his testicles during a fight outside a Baltimore bar, according to court records. Flaig said the victim made unwanted advances on his female roommate.

Flaig was charged with misdemeanor second-degree assault, public intoxication and endangering the victim’s safety, according to police.

He is serving one year of probation after being convicted of public intoxication and endangering the safety of another person.

Reporting by John Clarke,; Editing by Ian Simpson and Christian Plumb

